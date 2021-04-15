Bluebells welcome spring in Northern Virginia. Here's where you can see them

CENTREVILLE, Va. — One of the treats of living in Northern Virginia in the Spring is to experience the many beautiful spring wildflowers.
Native to Virginia, the Bluebell is well known for its beauty and can be found in places near streams, such as along the Potomac Heritage Trail, every April.
They are short-lived so you should not procrastinate seeing them.
While the Bluebell blossoms are primarily blue, or some more violet, a few are pink, white and mixed colors.
Best known is the Bluebell trail at Bull Run Regional Park near Centreville, Virginia and Riverbend Park near the Potomac River, not far from Great Falls Park and a great alternative.
These trails tend to be muddy and slippery so prepare with shoes designed for such walks.
Riverbend Park is located at 8700 Potomac Hills Street in Great Falls. Bull Run Regional Park is at 7700 Bull Run Drive in Centreville.
Come, enjoy, breath some fresh air, have a good walk, and enjoy Virginia Bluebells.
