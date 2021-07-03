Causes still unclear after two construction sites suffer damage during Thursday's rough weather

On Kennedy St. NW, a building collapsed injuring five people

WASHINGTON — At least two construction sites suffered damage during Thursday's rough weather.

Five people were hurt when a Kennedy Street NW construction site collapsed.

One worker was seriously injured after being buried by debris. He is now recovering following surgery to address a broken spine he sustained during the collapse.

His sister requested WUSA9 not identify him, but says the operation went well. Still, she says, following the surgery he was not able to feel anything from the knee down.

The cause of the collapse is still not clear. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says officials are investigating.

She notes that the site at 916 Kennedy Street, Northwest does not have a history of regulatory violations.

"To our knowledge at this point, all of the permits were current," she said.

It's not the only construction site linked to damage during Thursday's rough weather.

Construction material from another project at 1835 H Street, Northeast got loose during the storm.

Nobody was hurt but a neighbor's car and porch were damaged.

The project owner and developer, Michael Lewis, says he's been in contact with those affected.

"They will be made whole," he said. "That's the bottom line."

Lewis admits the construction site had received several stop-work orders from the city inspection service (DCRA) in the past. However, he says none were active at the time of the damage.

"We've complied with that and got them lifted and continued to move forward," said Lewis.

According to Lewis, just like on Kennedy Street NW, the cause of the H Street damage is still under investigation.

Carver/Langston ANC Sydelle Moore says she'll be watching closely to make sure the damage gets fixed.