Man arrested for throwing cat out window twice, killing it

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 16.

Police have arrested a man they say assaulted a woman and threw her cat out a window twice.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), 20-year-old Tyler Alexander Sadoff faces multiple charges, including felony animal cruelty.

The charges stem from an incident reported on Feb. 10.

Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments on East Longview Drive in Woodbridge after Sadoff reportedly got into an argument with a 21-year-old woman earlier before the woman left the apartment.

A short time later, the woman returned and found her Maine-Coon Tabby cat injured on the floor. When she went to help her pet, Sadoff allegedly grabbed the cat and threw it out the window.

Sadoff is accused of grabbing the woman by her neck when she went to try to save her cat. A bystander saw what was happening and tried to intervene. At that point, police say Sadoff grabbed the bystander and tried to grab his neck.

Police arrived and Sadoff reportedly ran.

The woman and bystander were not injured. Police say the cat was found deceased on the ground outside.

Sadoff has been arrested and charged with one count of felony animal cruelty, one count of felony destruction of property, one county of preventing the summoning of law enforcement, one count of domestic assault and battery and one county of assault and battery.