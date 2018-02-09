Cardinal Donald Wuerl made his first appearance since the release of a letter asking priests for forgiveness.

Wuerl held mass Sunday morning at the Church of the Annunciation in Washington, D.C.

Wuerl, archbishop of Washington, was there to celebrate Mass today at the in Washington to install Monsignor Michael Mellone as the parish’s new pastor.

Towards the end of the Mass, Wuerl addressed the parishioners about recent events involving the Church. He faces pressure to resign in the wake of a clergy sex abuse scandal.

He disclosed that the parish Mass was not the appropriate place to recount them in detail. The Cardinal said he wished to provide some thoughts on the path forward.

WUSA9 was told that during Wuerl’s remarks he was heckled, and several people left.

“The pathway out of this darkness into Christ’s light involves what we just spoke about in the installation of your pastor, a renewed commitment on the part of each priest to do what in fact the vast majority of priests do so well every day. You and I must continue to support them as they carry out their ministry that is such a significant part of the healing,” Wuerl said.

Valerie Chase attended mass Sunday. She said she felt like Wuerl's remarks did not cut it.

“I just found it awful that he was saying that this is the sins of all of us and it is not," Chase said.

“His comments were open-ended and probably left some people wanting,” another parishioner, Anna Saint John said.

It was been almost a month since the Archbishop of Washington was named in the nearly 900-page clergy sex abuse report.

The report said more than 300 “predator priests” in Pennsylvania were credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children since 1947.

The Catholic leader is accused of failing to adequately deal with pedophile priests when he was the bishop of Pittsburg.

“This really isn’t an issue of the sins of the congregation," explained Philip Papa. "It’s an issue of the sins of the cleric.”

Reactions to the Wuerl’s words on Sunday varied. He is not facing charges and has said he’s not stepping down.

“I don’t think he necessarily should resign, but I would just like to see all the cardinals and the bishops take more active role in really taking responsibility and do something positive," expressed Chases. "Not let this continue to happen."

“He didn’t try to avoid the issue," said Jerry Norris. "He tried to face the issue in my mind. It did it with words, but he need to follow that up with actions.”

We received excepts of Wuerl’s comments during mass. He says, “It is never too late to begin this essential action of prayer. As we move forward, I hope to lead by action, not just by words.”

