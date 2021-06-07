x
Capitol Police conduct training exercise at US Capitol grounds Monday

This exercise drill comes just 5 months and one day after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON — No need to panic! If you see or hear flying helicopters across the D.C. area Monday it's actually a routine training led by the U.S. Capitol Police, the department announced over the weekend.

Capitol Police conducted a training exercise on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Monday morning. Residents may have seen an influx of emergency vehicles and personnel through the city and low flying helicopters in the skies.

The police department was working with federal, state, and local partners on the routine training exercise for about an hour Monday morning starting at 7 a.m.

