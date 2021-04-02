Tribute to fallen hero: Officer Brian Sicknick

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick lost his life in violent siege of Capitol building

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick survived deployment on foreign soil when he served in the Air National Guard.

He would lose his life at the hands of his own countrymen in a violent siege of the Capitol on January 6.

Law enforcement members and congressional leaders paid tribute on Wednesday to the officer that colleagues and family described as a patriot and a dedicated servant of the people.

"To the heroism of Officer Sicknick, God shared his grace on us," Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi said in her tribute.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick will forever be remembered as a shining star who fought and died for America's democracy.

"Brian and his family had to pay such a senseless price that left deep scars," Senator Chuck Schumer said.

A senseless loss of life, all because Officer Sicknick was doing a job he simply was sworn to uphold.

"The Book of Matthew reminds us blessed are the peace makers. Brian was a peacemaker who loved his family, his country and was caught on the wrong day at the wrong time; a day when peace was shattered." Senator Majority Leader Schumer said.

His grieving family was comforted not only by the tributes from the leaders of Congress, but by the steady stream of uniformed officers filing past his remains to give a final salute or silent prayer.

It was their way of paying tribute to their fallen comrade, lying in honor in the Rotunda.

"We know from his service on Capitol Police force, how patriotic he was," Speaker of the House Pelosi said.

"Our promise to Brian's family is that we will never forget his sacrifice. As President Lincoln said, we will never forget. We will carry Brian in our hearts," said Speaker Pelosi.

A flag flying at half staff at the Capitol is a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick.

Members of his mountain bike unit took one last ride in his honor to lead the funeral procession. The hearse with his remains was flanked by a brigade of motorcycle officers.

A white pickup truck with a single bike in its flatbed, trailed behind, as Officer Sicknick was taken to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick is the third member of the U.S. Capitol Police Force to lie in honor in the Rotunda.