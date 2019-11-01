WASHINGTON — The Capital Area Food Bank is holding five free pop-up markets in the D.C. area to help government employees who have been furloughed.
The pop-up markets will be outside of 5 Giant locations on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Furloughed government employees just need to show a valid ID or federal contractor ID in order to receive free produce and shelf-stable items.
Up to 250 people at each Giant pop-up market can get produce and groceries.
The pop-up markets will be set up at the following locations:
- Brentwood store (DC), 1050 Brentwood Road Brentwood, Washington, DC
- Richmond Highway (VA), 6800 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA
- Campus Way South (MD), 10480 Campus Way South, Largo, MD
- Allentown Rd (MD), 7074 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs, MD
- Rockville Pike (MD), 12051 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
Capital Area Food Bank is also looking for 50 volunteers to help pack 30,000 pounds of produce for the pop-up shops this weekend.
