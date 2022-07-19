Neighbors concerned over Northeast, DC flooding

“I just saw water streaming down the street like I've never seen before,” Dorothy Wright said.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Over the weekend rain showers and storms caused flooding along the 1900 Block of C Street NE and D Street NE. Neighbors said this is a relatively new problem and now they’re hoping DDOT will do something to fix the problem.

Dorothy Wright has lived along the 1900 Block of C Street NE for 20 years and she believes the problem is a result of this construction project steps away from her front door.

“I just saw water streaming down the street like I've never seen before,” Wright said about the rain on Saturday afternoon.

She claimed it was a frightening sight and she fears another storm could flood her basement.

“The way the water came down, I've never seen that before," she said. "I've never seen anything like that. And I don't know what to expect."

On Saturday she recorded video of the flooding, documenting while in shock. Her neighbor Bob, who lives a few blocks away along 21st Street NE, captured video of an entire intersection underwater. He tweeted to DDOT to alert them of the flooding.

WUSA9 reached out to DDOT for a statement but has not received a reply yet.

300 block of 21st street NE flooded again. @DDOTDC please consider implementing mitigation measures considered in 2018 pic.twitter.com/jY2AkcJaed — Bob Coomber (@rcoomber) July 16, 2022

But It’s not just flooding that concerns Wright; she thinks it’s also an environmental concern and hopes the city is able to fix what was once never a problem.

“It's nasty, it smells," she said. "We have a sewer right here and you can smell, it's sour water. I would like for them to complete this project. And I asked they told me that it's going to be like this until December."