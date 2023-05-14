Business booms on Mother's Day for Arlington flower studio

Flower sales have increased dramatically in recent years

ARLINGTON, Va. — The orders are coming in fast at Kat Flowers Design and Décor, with near-constant beeps as DoorDash orders pour in.

Kat Charnashei opened her flower studio in Arlington in 2021, after six years of working in a Georgetown florist's shop.

The Belarus native hopes to expand to a larger storefront by next year: she says demand for flowers is higher than ever.

According to the USDA – flower sales have increased dramatically over the years, climbing 16% from 2019 to 2021 alone.

This year, her bouquets range from $30 to $175 for the largest displays, and that doesn't include a $25 delivery fee.

On Mother's Day, she expected about 150 orders, which would sell her out in about a half day. She’s known for the cards that she hand writes for her customers, copying them down in any language. She's carefully written out messages in Spanish and Japanese.

"To be honest, I can feel sometimes that I'm about to cry," said Charnashei, who was also celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mother to her son, Leonardo. "Because when you see that people, somewhere overseas and they don’t see their mom, for some time, I'm taking it very personally because it's very sweet words, and I'm kind of living with them [at] that moment, so we love to do it."