ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland law banning the sale of bump stocks, an attachment increasing a semi-automatic rifle's firing rate, is going into effect Tuesday, Oct. 1. The law is one of a variety of gun regulation bills passed during the 2018 legislative session.

Senate Bill 707 states that it "prohibits a person from transporting a certain rapid fire trigger activator into [Maryland] or manufacturing, possessing, selling, offering to sell, transferring, purchasing, or receiving a certain rapid fire trigger activator," not owned prior to Oct. 1, 2018.

Violation of the law is a a misdemeanor and carries a penalty of a maximum three years imprisonment, $5,000 fine or both.

Bump stocks were found on 12 of the rifles used in the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and wounded more than 800.

