WASHINGTON — Buffalo Billiards, a popular bar in Dupont Circle, is set to close Saturday -- but not before selling over 10-million beers.

A sign at the bar says they've sold 10.9 million beers, has emptied over 78,000 kegs, they've had over one-million games of pool played and know of 11 "babies made."

The bar was opened by founders Geoff Dawson and Mark Handwerger on April 1, 1994. Never fear though, there are still branches in Philadelphia and Austin, TX.

For frequenters of the bar, you can take a piece of it home with you. Buffalo Billiards is auctioning off it's pool tables, shuffle board tables, flat panel TV's, three full bars, arcade machines, DJ equipment and a lot more.

Buffalo Billiards has also set up a memories page on Facebook so lovers of the bar can post photos of times spent there.

The bar closes its doors for good Saturday night. They're having a farewell party starting at 6 p.m.

"The bittersweet occasion will celebrate 25 years of legendary memories with special Buffalo Billiards memorial t-shirts and giveaways," the Facebook event page said." The event will also feature a Buffalo Billiards photo/selfie wall, music and entertainment, and special pours from Board Room Brewing Company."

