Firefighter injured fighting fire that destroyed home leaving 7 homeless

Fire crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road in Buckhall, Virginia for a reported house fire on Sunday morning.

BUCKHALL, Va. — A firefighter was injured while fire crews fought a fire that destroyed a house in Price William County, Virginia on Sunday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road in Buckhall for a reported house fire, Prince William County's Fire and Rescue said.

When firefighters arrived, the fire extended to and through the attic.

Fire officials said the size of the fire and structural damage made it more difficult and time-consuming to put out.

The home was totally destroyed, the fire department said.

The Red Cross is assisting four adults and three children who were left homeless as a result of the fire.

One firefighter was injured "during exterior operations" and was transported and treated at a local medical facility with an injury not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Montgomery County Firefighters have taken down a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Wheaton.