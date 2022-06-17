Prince George’s Co. Executive Angela Alsobrooks and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser endorse each other

"Everyone deserves a leader who can do the job and who cares about them," Alsobrooks said.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — As Washington, D.C. decides who should be the next mayor, the incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting an endorsement from a well-known neighbor. On Friday, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Mayor Bowser revealed to WUSA9 that the two leaders are endorsing each other.

Alsobrooks said Bowser is a friend and she wants to see her reelected.

“Everyone deserves a leader who can do the job and who cares about them and she really does and so I would absolutely vote for her and I'm looking forward to her reelection and all the great work she's going to do and we'll do together,” she said.

This comes just days before the Democratic primary elections in D.C. Bowser is being challenged by two current council members, Robert White and Trayon White. James Butler, a former attorney, and current ANC Commissioner is also vying for the Democratic nomination.

Bower’s opponents have been critical of her handling of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent vaccine mandate, crime and what they call "over-development."

Alsobrooks said Bowser's courageous approach to leadership often inspires her.

"I think the people of the District of Columbia deserve a mayor like Mayor Bowser. A person who cares about them, who's compassionate and competent," Alsobrooks added.

The sentiments were shared by Mayor Bowser who also endorsed Alsobrooks who is seeking re-election.

“She would have my vote for sure! I proudly endorse her for another four years in Prince George's County because I want to be able to work with her,” Bowser said.