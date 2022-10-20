Police: Prince George's County officer injured in Bowie crash

The Prince George's County police officer and the civilian driver are okay, police said.

BOWIE, Md. — A Prince George's County officer was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning following a crash in Bowie, Maryland.

Prince George's County Police Department say an officer, while in its cruiser, collided with another driver in the 3300 block of Church Road.

The officer was taken for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the driver of the civilian vehicle is expected to be okay.

Footage from the scene shows the police cruiser off the road and into the woods.

Police haven’t released details on the circumstances of the crash. It is unclear of the officer was on duty at the time of the collision.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.