WASHINGTON — If you have driven past Largo Town Center in Prince George's County lately, you may have noticed a lot of dirt flying around the area.

Crews started clearing parts of the Boulevard at Capital Centre shopping center last month to make way for Carillon.

Carillon is a mixed-use development that dates back to 2017. It will include 350 apartments, more than 220,000 square feet of commercial space and a park set aside for outdoor, seasonal entertainment.

It will be located next to the new University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

"We're excited to show the community what potential this area has," said Craig Friedson, an assistant vice-president at RPAI, the development firm behind the project.

More than a third of the project has been pre-leased so far, but RPAI isn't commenting yet on which businesses plan to set up shop at the site.

Friedson said the project will bring a type of development to the area that central Prince George's County currently does not have.

"There really is a lacking of a place where people can go and just spend the day," he said.

Friedson said RPAI hopes to finish phase one of its Carillon project by mid-2021. That is around the same time the new hospital is expected to be completed.

Steven Foster, a Bowie resident, said he is happy to see more development come to the area.

"For the last couple of years, there haven't been many options for the residents in this area to come to," he said.

