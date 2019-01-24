WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Parents at a Prince George's County elementary school are upset after school administrators took more than a day to tell them that a first-grader had brought a knife to the building.

The incident happened at Phyllis E. Williams Elementary School, in Largo, Md., on Wednesday.

Principal Shawn Hintz sent a letter to parents about the incident Thursday afternoon.

The letter said a student was found in possession of a knife on school grounds, and that no students or staff members were harmed during the incident.

According to a Prince George's County School System spokesperson, a school official first found the knife on the child after observing a "bulge" in their outfit.

"The safety of our students is our top priority," the letter continued. "Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate."

Hintz said disciplinary actions against the student are pending.

School parents, like Shelly Mitchell-McMillan, were not happy to learn about the incident one day later.

"I'm disturbed," she said. "One, that it happened, of course, and also not knowing about it."

PGCPS sent out a robocall to the entire school Thursday. It included an apology regarding how the school handled the incident.

"Dear parents and guardians, you may have heard that a student brought a knife to school yesterday. No students or staff members were harmed in this incident. A letter was sent home today to the grade level involved. We apologize for not informing you yesterday of the incident but again no students or staff were harmed. Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate. Discuss with your child the consequences, such as expulsion, for bringing weapons or anything that resembles a weapon to school. Please encourage your child to always immediately report the sighting of any weapon or suspicious objects on school grounds to a staff member or trusted adult."

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Prince George's County Police Department said it had not received any reports of a knife being brought to the school.

The intent of the first-grader is not known. Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.





