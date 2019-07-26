BOWIE, Md. — Police in Bowie are investigating after an apparent homicide Friday afternoon.

John Nesky, the chief of Bowie PD, said they were working an incident at Allen Pond Park.

"The Mitchellville entrance, the softball and lacrosse fields are closed as are the skate park and basketball courts," he tweeted. "There is no danger or risk to the community at this time."

Friday night at about 8:30 p.m. he tweeted again the areas between the Mitchellville Raod entrance and the basketball courts at Allen Pond remained closed. Later Friday, he said the victim had apparent stab wounds.

Nesky said they got the call for a disturbance at 4:30 p.m. and found a male homicide victim at the scene. Prince George's PD homicide detectives were on the scene Friday night and took control of the investigation, he said.

Late Friday, Nesky reiterated that the attack did not seem random in nature.

This story has been updated.

