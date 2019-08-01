A bomb threat at Francis Hammond Middle School in Alexandria is currently under investigation, according to police.

The school is located in the 4600 block of Seminary Road. Buses are currently being rerouted to another location.

Police and fire crews are currently in the area, Alexandria police said.

ACPS is requesting that parents of Hammond students evacuated to T.C. Williams High School this morning do not go to T.C. Williams. No student will be dismissed until all attendance has been taken and the situation resolved.



Alexandria Police Department and Alexandria City Public Schools have been dealing with a series of these 911 hang-up calls from the school recently. This call has no more substantiation than previous calls, however, APD response is always the same-FULL investigation of the property.