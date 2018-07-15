DC Water says the boil water advisory has been lifted for all customers in parts of NE DC.

The incident initially began in the middle of the night between Thursday and Friday and affected 34,000 customers in parts of Northwest and Northeast DC.

By Saturday, the scope of the area lessened significantly from the initial advisory zone, but about 7,000 residents in areas such as University Heights, Michigan Park, Queens Chapel and parts of Brookland remained affected.

UPDATE 8:23 AM 7/15 The boil water advisory has been lifted for all customers. If you were in the affected area, run the cold water taps for 10 minutes (if water was not used at all during the advisory). — DC Water (@dcwater) July 15, 2018

A DC Water official said e.coli was found in only one area affected on Alison St., Northeast. However, the official said no illnesses have been reported.

According to the EPA, total coliform is considered a "useful" indicator of the safety of drinking water, which indicates if harmful bacteria, such as e. coli, has gotten into the system.

DC Water advises customers that were in the affected area to run the cold water taps for 10 minutes before they start using water again.

