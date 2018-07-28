ANNANDALE, Va. (WUSA9)- Police are investigating a body found in Fairfax County after a homeowner made the discovery in a wooded area of his backyard Friday, police said.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. in the 3400 block of Holly Road in Annandale.

When officers arrived, they found the body of an adult male. Authorities said the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Preliminarily investigation shows there are no signs of criminal activity.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

