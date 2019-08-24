MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A body has located in the Potomac River, officials said.

According to Pete Piringer, the public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the body was successfully secured from the river.

Piringer said the search and recovery of the body happened between Sandy Landing and Rocky Island.

On the Fourth of July, a body was found in the Potomac River in Northwest D.C.

The body was found just north of Jack's Boathouse located in the 3500 block of M Street in Georgetown.

In May, a body was found in the Potomac River near Fort Washington, Alexandria Fire Department confirmed.

Officials said the body was found in the area of 100 Jones Point Dr.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

