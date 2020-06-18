LIST: Juneteenth rallies, demonstrations, road closures planned around DC this Friday

City officials say that street closures and listed times may change based on "prevailing or unexpected conditions."

WASHINGTON — The nation will commemorate Juneteenth this Friday, June 19.

The end of slavery in the United States is often recognized by President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. But the holiday commemorating the freedom of African Americans, Juneteenth -- June 19, was recognized only after the last slaves were told about the president’s order nearly 2.5 years later.

Celebrations across the nation come as demonstrations have taken place in the D.C. area and nationwide for nearly a month, with protesters calling for an end to police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Multiple protests, rallies, and events are planned for Friday in the District, which will include road closures in and throughout the area.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Friday's planned Juneteenth rallies and demonstrations.

Planned demonstrations and rallies:

This list is not comprehensive and will be updated as more protests and events are publicized.

Six Nineteen: Defend Black Lives

This group lists several local events for it's "6.19 Day of Action." Their demands are: defunding the police, invest in Black communities, and for Donald Trump to resign.

The group has advertised dozens of several virtual events in case you choose to stay inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click on the location for each event (below) to learn more:

Strike for Black Lives

The website for this event states: "Attention all friends and accomplices! Let’s bring Washington, DC to a grinding halt on June 19th — Juneteenth, the annual celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. We are calling for disruptive actions aimed at shutting down the city: Strikes, sick-outs, blockades, occupations, and spontaneous marches"

Read more about their demands and plans for "disruptive" actions on their website.

#DontMuteDC Juneteenth Protest

Don't Mute DC – the group that emerged after the go-go music blaring from one of the city’s most iconic corners was temporarily shut off last spring – is holding a day of virtual events to celebrate Juneteenth.

It will kick off with a conversation about Black police officers streamed on Facebook Live from noon to 1 p.m., then continue with an in-person march from the Metro PCS at the corner of 7th Street and Florida Avenue NW.

Juneteenth Bike Ride for Racial Justice

"Join us for a 5-mile bike ride to honor the holiday, show community solidarity, and raise support for Fairfax NAACP's ongoing work for racial justice," the Facebook event page states.

Black Students Matter

Hosted by Educators for Equity, a community of educators who work to reform the educational systems that disadvantage Black students,

This group is inviting the public at 10 a.m. at Freedom Plaza to create your posters and signs.

At 11, they will march to the Department of Education, followed by at 11:30 presenting demands and holding a rally, featuring local students and educators.

For more information on their events, visit their website.

Black Mama's March

The Black Mamas March, meant to be a family-friendly protest option, will gather at the Navy Memorial Plaza on Pennsylvania Ave. between 7th and 9th Streets NW from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say there will be a program of music, education, and a babies’ march. The group will then join the larger gathering (part of the Six Nineteen slate of actions) near the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Road closures for Friday

With the multiple demonstrations scheduled in the District for Friday, dozens of parking restrictions will be in place in addition to several streets being closed.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the demonstrations beginning on Friday, June 19 at 6 a.m. and extending through Sunday, June 21 to 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 17th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 14th Street, SW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to L Street, NW

I Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

H Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

K Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (both sides of Farragut Square)

16th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (both sides of McPherson Square)

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

On Friday, June 19, Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. the following streets may see restrictions to traffic at intermittent times.

If street closures are made in the following locations, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence.

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 6th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Madison Drive, NW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW

C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

D Street from 3rd Street, NW to 8th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

I Street from New York Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

16th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon existing or unexpected conditions, MPD said.