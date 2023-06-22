Young girl's gravesite burned at historic Black cemetery in Georgetown

For decades Nannie's grave has attracted visitors who have left behind toys and laminated cards.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — For decades visitors have been drawn to Nannie's gravesite, tucked away at the Female Union Band Society Cemetery in D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood.

Lisa Fager says she cannot remember a time where someone was found tampering with the toys and cards left behind for Nannie.

"I was showing a group of students and they happened to be all female. And so, I was like oh my god. You know, like who could have done this to a little girl who is just barely 8 years old, didn't even make it to her eighth birthday," Fager told WUSA9 as she stood over the burned grave.

Fager is the executive director of the Black Georgetown Foundation, a group that has been working to protect the two oldest Black cemeteries in the District. Mount Zion and Female Union Band Society are adjoining cemeteries located in Georgetown.

On Monday, Fager says around 200 people gathered at the cemetery grounds to celebrate Juneteenth. She says she clearly remembers standing over Nannie's grave and discussing the little information that is known about the girl.

"A girl that was born in 1848 and died in 1856 with a very expensive stone. Knowing that Georgetown by 1830, two thirds of Black people were free. So more than likely she lived a free life and was in school."

Tuesday morning, she found the desecrated grave. "It feels very hateful and purposeful," Fager said.

Neighbors like Joanna Harvey agree. "Nannie probably already suffered injustices that she didn't deserve. She doesn't deserve it now and the only anecdote is light," said Harvey after placing a stuffed llama at the grave.

D.C. Fire and Emergency say the incident is still under investigation and that the cause of the fire is undetermined.

While WUSA9 was on scene, Fager discussed the ongoing issues she has been experiencing on the private property, that once was part of the Underground Railroad, with D.C. police. She says people will often use the adjoining cemeteries to drink and let their pets run around without a leash.

For now, Fager says she plans to install cameras at the cemeteries, but her long-term goal is to protect the historic sites with fencing.