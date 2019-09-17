WASHINGTON — The family of Bijan Ghaisar, an unarmed man killed 22 months ago, wants Robert MacLean to be fired.

He was promoted from the chief of U.S. Park Police to the head of Law Enforcement and Security at the Department of the Interior.

MacLean has come under fire for refusing to release information in Ghaisar’s killing and for a lack of communication with the grieving family.

MacLean currently oversees Park Police, Fish and Wildlife Service offices and law enforcement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

U.S. Park Police Chief Robert Maclean testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 29, 2015, before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on how a small gyrocopter entered restricted airspace and landed on the West Lawn of the Capitol. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

AP

Two park police officers shot Ghasair in November 2017.The shooting happened in Fairfax County after a police chase on the George Washington Parkway.

Officers reportedly tried pulling the 25-year-old over several times before they fired nine shots into his car. Ghaisar’s family told WUSA9 it has not gotten any answers or any explanations about what led the officers to open fire.

The FBI is leading the investigation and has not yet determined if the shooting was justified.

Monday was scheduled to be Maclean's first day on the job.

