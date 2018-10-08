BETHESDA, Md. -- Two suspects tried to carjack a vehicle from the Westfield Montgomery Mall on but quickly gave up after learning the car was a stick shift, police said.

The attempted carjacking happened in the parking garage of the mall located at 7101 Democracy Boulevard on August 2 around 9:15 p.m.

Police said a man was going back to his car in the parking garage when two suspects approached him. One suspect demanded his keys and the other threatened him and claimed to have a weapon. The suspects got the keys and got into car.

Investigators said they believe the suspects must have then realized that they could not drive a manual transmission.

Both suspects fled on foot and were last seen on the second level of the garage.

Anyone who has information about these two suspects or this attempted carjacking is asked to call Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or indictment for this crime.

