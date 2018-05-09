BETHESDA, Md. -- One firefighter is hurt after a house under renovation caught on fire overnight in Bethesda, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire happened at the house located at 6901 Whittier Blvd., officials said. When crews got to the scene heavy fire could be seen coming from the two-story home. About 100 firefighters helped put out the fire.

Montgomery County Fire said the house is under renovation and the family is believed to have been staying somewhere else.

Damages have been estimated to be more than $1 million. At least one firefighter was injured. Officials said the injury was due to heat.

Whittier Blvd, then & now pic.twitter.com/Bq3pr4AB8a — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 5, 2018

