BETHESDA, Md. -- A former student was arrested for making threats on Snapchat against Walter Johnson High School earlier this month, Montgomery County police said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Luis Amilcar Cabrera of Rockville and charged him with one count of threat of mass violence. He is currently being held without bond.

The former high school student made threats against students from Walter Johnson High School located at 6400 Rock Spring Drive in Bethesda.

Students told their School Resource Officer that Cabrera posted threatening comments on Snapchat. There was a photo of Cabrera holding an AR-15 rifle with loaded magazines which included the words, "school shooter."

Cabrera also posted, "I hate WJ" and "Ha, ha, I'm going to shoot up the school." The 18-year-old also stated in videos that he has an AR-15 and keeps it with him for protection at all times. He has also been seen holding a .40 caliber KelTek rifle, police added.

