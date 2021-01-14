Jarrod Agen is a Vice President for Lockheed Martin. He was formerly Communications Director for Vice President Mike Pence.

BETHESDA, Md. — Alexandria resident Jarrod Agen, 43, faces up to 15 years in prison after being indicted on felony perjury charges connected to his time as Chief-of-Staff to former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.

Agen works in suburban Maryland as Vice President of Communications and lead spokesman for Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin, a large defense and aerospace government contractor.

Agen is also a former Communications Director for Vice President Mike Pence.

Agen appeared virtually for his arraignment from a Flint, Michigan jail. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Agen did not speak during the arraignment.

The charge against Agen consists of one count of perjury during an investigative subpoena examination. He was interviewed by an investigator on February 11, 2017 in connection with the Flint water crisis.

That interview came 10 days after Agen had been appointed to serve as Communications Director for Vice President Mike Pence.

Jarrod Agen, former chief of staff - 1 count of perjury pic.twitter.com/sWOgz1SUZl — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) January 14, 2021

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder was also arrested and charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty. A total of nine people face criminal charges in the investigation into the Flint Water Crisis.

ARRAIGNED — Jarrod Agen, who served as both a PIO & Chief of Staff for former Gov. Rick Snyder, is charged with perjury during an investigative subpoena.

He pled NOT GUILTY #FlintWaterCrisis pic.twitter.com/bMWKE0yAzh — Ann Pierret (@AnnPierret) January 14, 2021

Agen faces a pre-trial hearing in February. The conditions of his release included surrender of his passport and restriction to travel only between Virginia, Maryland and DC.

Jarrod Agen, ex-chief of staff to Gov. Rick Snyder, faces a charge of perjury resulting from the AG's Flint water crisis probe.



He is currently a spokesman for defense contractor Lockheed Martin and lives in Virginia.



Judge restricted his travel to Va., Md. & D.C. for work. pic.twitter.com/u5z6vvOhXg — Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) January 14, 2021

On Thursday, Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy announced that after 12 months of grand jury proceedings nine individuals in total have been indicted on a total of 42 counts related to a series of alleged actions and inactions that created the Flint Water Crisis.

Here is who was charged:

Jarrod Agen – Former Director of Communications and Former Chief of Staff, Executive Office of Gov. Rick Snyder One count of perjury – a 15-year felony

– Former Director of Communications and Former Chief of Staff, Executive Office of Gov. Rick Snyder Gerald Ambrose – Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Four counts of misconduct in office – each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

– Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Richard Baird – Former Transformation Manager and Senior Adviser, Executive Office of Gov. Snyder One count of perjury – a 15-year felony One count of official misconduct in office – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of obstruction of justice – a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine One count of extortion – a 20-year felony and/or $10,000 fine

– Former Transformation Manager and Senior Adviser, Executive Office of Gov. Snyder

Credit: Gennesse County Jail

Top (L-R): Howard Croft, Richard Baird, and Jarrod Agen. Middle (L-R): Nicolas Lyons, Richard Snyder, and Eden Wells. Bottom (L-R): Nancy Peeler, Darnell Earley, and Gerald Ambrose.