WASHINGTON — Emergency responders took two adults to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Bethesda Friday afternoon.

It happened on Wisconsin Avenue between Cheltenham Avenue and East West Highway/Old Georgetown Road. That is in the area of the Bethesda Blues and Jazz Club.

Aerial images showed some northbound lanes temporarily blocked in the area as police investigated the scene, but a little after 6 p.m., they had reopened.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.