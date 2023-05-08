Parents desperately search for 15-year-old daughter they believe was groomed online, lured away from family

Sophia Roach was last seen near Executive Blvd and Woodglen Drive in Rockville on July 11. Her parents believe she is in danger.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKVILLE, Md. — It's been over a month since Sophia Roach was last seen. Her family and friends have been desperately searching for the 15-year-old ever since.

On July 11, Sophia's parents, Mayyasa and Jason Roach, said their daughter went to bed like normal. When they checked on her later that night, she was nowhere to be found.

“She’s not home where she needs to be," Mayyasa Roach said of her daughter. "I don’t know where she is now. I’m praying she’s still local."

Her parents believe she was groomed and lured away from her family online.

“It looks like she left voluntarily, initially," Mayyasa Roach said. "Now it looks like she’s in a situation she can’t control. There’s no communication whatsoever.”

Sophia was last seen near a Whole Foods the night she went missing around 9:30 pm. Security cameras placed her on Executive Blvd and Woodglen Drive in Rockville.

The Montgomery County Police Department has been following up on dozens of leads. Nothing has panned out, yet, and there is no word on whether Sophia is still in town.

Captain Jeff Bunge, with the Montgomery County Police Department, says they are not ruling anything out.

“In the beginning there are lots of leads, as we go through those things, things don’t pan out," Bunge said. "Certainly, as time goes on, things become more difficult for us.”

With every passing minute Sophia’s parents grow more worried. The Roach family said she has severe allergies and heavily relies on medication. Sophia left without her phone, money and medication, which her mother says is extremely rare.

“We love you so much," Mayyasa Roach said, speaking to her missing daughter. "She knows we’ll fight tooth and nail to bring her home. It doesn’t matter what happened. We just want her home."