MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. -- If you’re looking for a scare this Halloween season, there is a place in rural Montgomery County that is serving up frights several nights a week.

For nearly 30 years Markoff’s Haunted Forest has scared and delighted people across the area. The spooky site has several trails with dozens of scenes designed to frighten people of all ages.

WUSA9 got a look behind the scenes this week. One of the founding brothers, Nick Markoff, showed off some of the new scenes like a spooky church and the haunted carnival.

The haunted forest is open through October up through Halloween night. On an average night, the Markoffs send around five thousand people through their haunted forest.

An attraction that started as a family affair, now has more than 150 people working to spook the DMV through October.

