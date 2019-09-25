WASHINGTON — Beach Drive will reopen to drivers on Friday around noon, the National Park Service said. The three-year rehabilitation project on Beach Drive is complete.

"Beach Drive is a historic road and a vital commuter route," Superintendent Julia Washburn said. "We couldn’t have completed the project without our partners, especially the Federal Highway Administration and District Department of Transportation (DDOT)."

The rehabilitation of Beach Drive involved:

Resurfacing or excavating more than 6.5 miles of road.

Installing new pavement markers, center-line rumble strips, guardrails and road signs along the road

Repaving parking lots along the full length of Beach Drive

Improving safety markings and crosswalks through Beach Drive

Replacing traffic signals and streetlights

Rehabilitating or repairing six bridges

Protecting Rock Creek Park's ecological resources and historic landscape by working within the existing road's footprint

The project was managed by the Federal Highway Administration, and was completed in four segments, the National Park Service said. Work on the first segment started in September 2016.

The last rehabilitation of Beach Drive happened in 1991, the park service said. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers designed Beach Drive in 1897 to improve access to America's first urban national park.

"Today, drivers take more than 12 million trips through Rock Creek Park every year, and more than 40,000 people enjoy the park every weekend," the National Park Service said.

