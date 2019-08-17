LAUREL, Md. — A baby was born with the help of Laurel, Maryland police officers, the department said on Facebook.

According to the police department, on Friday around 7:50 p.m., Officer Shermon Willis was on patrol when he was flagged down by a passing motorist at Van Dusen Road and Md. 198. Police said the driver said his pregnant wife, who was in the passenger seat, was in labor and needed help.

Police said Willis called for an ambulance while PFC James Bright, who's also a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician, heard the transmission and responded to the scene to help.

The driver asked if the officers could turn on their lights and sirens to escort them to a hospital in D.C., but Bright determined that there wasn't any time, and "the baby was coming now," the post said.

Cpl. Juan Diaz-Chavarria got supplies from the first aid kit in his cruiser to turn the couples vehicle into an "impromptu delivery room," according to the post.



PFC Bright set up and began coaching the mother through the process. After a few more minutes of labor, PFC Bright successfully delivered a healthy baby girl. PFC Bright wrapped the newborn as the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department arrived and assisted with the umbilical cord. The child and grateful mother were then transported by the ambulance crew to the hospital for routine aftercare.

