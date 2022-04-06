UPDATE: Most agencies end search for missing boater after abandoned vessel found on beach in Hampton

A person walking along the beach between Factory Point and Grandview Beach on Saturday morning found the boat and alerted Virginia Marine Police.

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Five of the six agencies involved in searching for a missing boater whose vessel was found on a beach in Hampton have ended their efforts. The Virginia Marine Police is now the sole agency still searching for 63-year-old Christopher Martin Young.

According to a spokesperson for VMP, they still have two boats searching for Young as they're available, and are also using their aircraft in their ongoing efforts.

Spokesperson Zachary Widgeon also said: "No distress calls were made to our current knowledge and no hazardous weather was present at that time to our knowledge."

The Coast Guard also released a statement Sunday confirming that they'd suspended their efforts.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Christopher Scraba, who was identified as the active search suspension authority at the Coast Guard District Five command center. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Young during this difficult time,” he said.

They said their search covered an area of approximately 1,310 square miles and went on for 33 hours.

Widgeon said that the efforts by the Virginia Marine Police to locate Mr. Young would continue through the week as assets are available.

Personnel from several agencies are currently searching for a possible missing boater after a vessel was found washed ashore between Factory Point and Grandview Beach in Hampton early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Virginia Marine Police were contacted by a concerned citizen at around 6:40 a.m. Saturday after they found a 20-foot Boston Whaler washed up onshore.

A spokesperson says they believe at least one person is missing. They, along with several other agencies, are currently investigating to try and determine the last know whereabouts of the vessel’s operator.

The spokesperson also said they also believe the vessel's operator is also the owner, but declined to identify that person. However, the Coast Guard identified him as Christopher Martin Young, a 63-year old white male weighing approximately 200 pounds.

In a separate news release, a Coast Guard spokesperson said that cell phone data indicated the vessel departed Annapolis, MD Friday evening and headed south.

The Coast Guard spokesperson said UGCG units participating included the cutter Angela Mcshan as well as a HC-130J Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. Other units involved include:

a 29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Cape Charles

a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City

a 29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Oxford

a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Milfordhaven

a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Crisfield