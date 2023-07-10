Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Attorney General Jason Miyares teams up with survivor advocates

Miyares joined community leaders at a prayer breakfast in Virginia Beach to raise awareness about the issue and share resources.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a problem affecting women — and men — around the world.

In Virginia Beach, advocates came together Saturday morning to share resources and talk about ways to combat the problem.

“One in three women will at some point in their lives experience domestic violence," said Michelle Sudderth, the HER Shelter's court advocate and underserved population coordinator. “It’s thousands of calls daily to the hotline for help so it’s a huge problem.”

Sudderth said her group wants people to know that resources are available. She said some people facing intimate partner violence may not be aware that help is out there.

“It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month so getting out as much as possible to talk about domestic violence, letting people know the services that are available in the community," she said.

The HER Shelter is one of several organizations that took part in the prayer breakfast to raise awareness about the issue.

Attorney General Jason Miyares teamed up with victim advocates, survivors and community leaders for the event.

“For the people that are the victims of domestic violence, we want to give them the message that they are not alone and to give them a sense of hope,” Miyares explained.

Miyares said his office is committed to combating the problem and has initiatives lined up to help.

“We are both enhancing penalties for repeat offenders and then we are setting up a variety of programs for victims," he said. "We have set up a victim protection program. If you are in a bad situation, you can’t testify, we can get you out of that situation.”

Miyares said his office also has an Address Confidentiality Program to help survivors so abusers can’t find them.

He said he wants to encourage people to get out of toxic environments, get help and report abuse.

“It is a brave thing to go out and candidly relieve some of the worst moments of your life, I know that," Miyares said. "But by doing that, it’s also part of the process to heal yourself. It’s also helping to ensure that your abuser doesn’t get the chance to abuse another victim.”