ASHBURN, Va. — Four homes are damaged after a fire started at one home and spread to the others early Wednesday morning in Ashburn, Virginia.

Fire crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Millstead Drive.

Officials said one home was completely destroyed and the fire significantly damaged the second story of a home next door and caused minor damages to two others.

No residents were home during the time of the fire. Someone driving through the neighborhood reported the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

