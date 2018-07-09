WASHINGTON -- As Florence develops and begins to threaten the U.S. east coast, the region's residents are being asked to think ahead about preparations for disruptions, evacuations and insurance claims.

WUSA9 has compiled listings of links we hope will help.

DO YOU LIVE IN AN EVACUATION ZONE?

Maryland and Virginia both offer new interactive on-line mapping tools that let you type in your address to see whether you live in one of three zones that are likely to be affected by evacuations. The tools are called Know Your Zone. You can see more here.

DO YOU NEED FLOOD INSURANCE?

Most people do not know that HOMEOWNER'S INSURANCE DOES NOT COVER FLOODS. For instance, 80% of Hurricane Harvey victims in 2017 were not covered. It takes a little research and time to determine if you might need flood insurance. Here are a couple of helpful links:

DO YOU LIVE IN A FLOOD ZONE?

Every year after catastrophic flooding, many victims are surprised to learn they live in flood threatened areas. You do not have to live near a coastline to be impacted by flooding spawned by a hurricane's landfall. Both Maryland and Virginia offer interactive maps that tell you if you live in an area that is likely to flood.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS

Every Hurricane season emergency management officials urge residents to prepare. Many people never consider taking actions like securing outdoor fuel tanks to prevent them from floating away during a flood, or how to secure camping trailers from wind. Here are a number of helpful links that cover preparedness planning, such as filling prescriptions before storms disrupt roads or power.

© 2018 WUSA