Arson victim alleges her mother's partner set their Temple Hills apartment on fire following dispute

Anthony Cooper, 50, Temple Hills, is in custody on charges of arson and dangerous endangerment.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A Prince George's County woman alleges that her mother's longtime partner set fire to their Temple Hills apartment on Thursday, April 6, leaving $1 million worth of damage.

Lydia Dion says her mother shared an apartment with Anthony Cooper, 50, in the 3300 block of Huntley Square Drive. She had decided to move in with her mother to help her financially.

Dion says that after moving furniture into the apartment with her friend's help, Cooper became upset and confronted them. Following the argument, she says he proceeded to get charcoal and a red gasoline tank from the balcony and started pouring the fuel throughout the unit.

"My mother is yelling, everybody get out! Everybody get out! So I go back and see this heavy smoke and all I see is this heavy fire," said Dion to WUSA9.

Prince George's County Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the two-alarm fire shortly after 11 p.m. and found a well-advanced fire inside the three-story garden-style apartment building.

Cooper was taken into custody on first and second-degree arson charges and reckless endangerment after authorities say he admitted to starting the blaze that left 10 residents without a home, including children.

"He walked out and looked at me crazy," said Dion about Cooper. She says her mother's partner for twenty years had made threats before, but she had never imagined they would escalate in this manner.

Dion says her mother had obtained a restraining order against Cooper and that he was supposed to be out of the apartment, but he refused to leave. "He's still there. They called the police the day before the fire happened because he was supposed to leave."

Both mother and daughter were left with only the belongings they had on their body that night. Dion says she also feels for her neighbors that were innocent victims of Cooper's alleged rage.

"Now all these people are out of a home. Me and my mother are out of home and clothes. We are out of everything. I don't even have a social. I have an ID, my phone and my mother."

The impacted families are still staying in temporary housing.