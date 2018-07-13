Atlanta police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a DC restaurateur critically injured.

Christian Broder, 34, the CEO of Millie's in Spring Valley, was shot after an armed robbery in an upscale neighborhood of Atlanta.

Broder is a new father.

He and his wife Molly have a nine-month old little girl. Now, family and friends are praying for his recovery after he was shot in the stomach early Sunday morning outside the exclusive Capital City Club in Atlanta's historic Brookhaven community.

"It's been devastating, honestly. He's still in stable condition, still critical as well," said Hunter Lewis, a manager at Millie's. He's pleased that a GoFundMe page has raised more than $130,000 for Broder's family.

"The support has been outstanding. If you knew Christian, he's salt of the earth, gregarious, one of the funniest guys I know," said Lewis.

Broder is from Atlanta and was attending the wedding of a friend Saturday night. At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, he, his brother and two others were waiting for an Uber.

When a car arrived, Broder and his group walked toward it, assuming it was their ride.

RELATED: DC restaurant manager shot in Atlanta

Instead, it was a stolen car.

Atlanta police say Jayden Myrick, 17, got out and robbed them at gunpoint, taking a cellphone, wallets purses and cash.

Police say as Myrick was walking back to the car, Broder followed him, reportedly to ask for license back. That's when the suspect turned around and fired a shot, hitting Broder in the stomach.

At Millie's, there's sadness, but also, some say, a lesson to be learned in the incident.

"I just can't believe it. There's an innocent person. It just goes to prove life is short, death is certain, think about it. I hope he does survive this, you know. And I am hoping also that we all can learn from this. So often, the tendency is to challenge those who are trying to rob us, but something bad could happen, so, just give it up and drop it at that," advised customer Dennis Lucey.

The focus now is on Christian's recovery, and there is good news.

"We've had some positive news that he's improving. He's a fighter. But he's not out of the woods. He's going to need all the support he can get," said Lewis.

Police say the suspect was riding in a stolen vehicle taken during a carjacking last week. The vehicle was located, but Atlanta police are still searching for the driver.

© 2018 WUSA