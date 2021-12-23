x
Arlington

Woman in critical condition after crash in Clarendon, police say

A driver hit a parked vehicle and the impact of the collision resulted in a woman getting seriously injured, police say.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Clarendon Wednesday afternoon, police say. 

A statement from Arlington County Police Department says the incident happened around 1:45 around the 2700 block of Wilson Boulevard. Investigators say a driver was turning from [North] Edgewood Street onto Wilson Boulevard when he hit a parked car. The impact of that collision pushed the car forward, hitting the woman. 

She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in "critical condition" with serious injuries, police say.

Police say the crash also damaged a second parked car and a light pole. The driver stayed on the scene following the collision, according to police. 

Arlington County Police are continuing to investigate this collision and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective K.Stahl via email or by calling 703-228-7145. Anonymous information can be submitted by calling the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

