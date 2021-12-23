Woman in critical condition after crash in Clarendon, police say

A driver hit a parked vehicle and the impact of the collision resulted in a woman getting seriously injured, police say.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Clarendon Wednesday afternoon, police say.

A statement from Arlington County Police Department says the incident happened around 1:45 around the 2700 block of Wilson Boulevard. Investigators say a driver was turning from [North] Edgewood Street onto Wilson Boulevard when he hit a parked car. The impact of that collision pushed the car forward, hitting the woman.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and is in "critical condition" with serious injuries, police say.

Police say the crash also damaged a second parked car and a light pole. The driver stayed on the scene following the collision, according to police.