ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WUSA9) -- A man is being sought in connection with at least nine indecent exposures in the Arlington County area, police said.

Arlington County Police said the indecent exposures happened around the Radnor-Ft. Myer Heights area.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20's or 30's. He is between 5'8" and 5'10" tall and has a medium build. The suspect was reportedly wearing dark clothing with either a hat or a hood pulled tight around in his face in several of the exposures.

The indecent exposures happened in the following locations:

January 26, 2018 at 10:35 p.m.: N. Rolfe Street at 16th Street N.

February 9, 2018 at 9:48 p.m.: 1800 block of 16th Street N. February 13, 2018 at 11 p.m. : 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard March 3, 2018 at 11:58 p.m.: 16th Street N. at N. Rhodes Street March 3, 2018 at 11:35 p.m.: 1900 block of Clarendon Boulevard April 20, 2018 at 9:35 p.m.: 1900 block of Clarendon Boulevard April 24, 2018 at 10:20 p.m.: Wilson Boulevard at N. Troy Street May 6, 2018 at 10:25 p.m.: 1900 block of Clarendon Boulevard May 6, 2018 at 11:20 p.m. 1200 block of N. Meade Street

If anyone has information on the identity of this individual or details surrounding these incidents, please contact Detective J. Echenique of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at acpdsvu@arlingtonva.us. To report information anonymously, contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).

