ARLINGTON, Va. — The recovery effort continues more than a month after devastating floods blanketed Northern Virginia and the rest of the DMV.

On the morning of July 8, some communities in Arlington and Fairfax counties saw more than five inches of rain in one hour.

Many businesses and home sustained water damage to their basements and first floors as a result.

Both Fairfax and Arlington counties recently decided to open disaster recovery centers to assist locals still in need of financial help.

Seamus Mooney, Fairfax County of coordinator of emergency management, said affected residents can ask questions of county, state and local leaders at the centers about assistance.

He added individuals can also apply for Small Business Administration loans of up to $200,000. Businesses are eligible for up to $2 million.

"It is a good interim step for some people that have issued claims and are waiting to get the money from their insurance companies," Mooney said.

Locals in Arlington and Fairfax counties can go to either center for assistance.

Some other businesses are recovering from the July 8th floods in different ways.

Multiple businesses in the Westover neighborhood of Arlington County have been the recipient of donations from a GoFundMe account that was set up by concerned community members.

The GoFundMe account raised more than $87,000 as of August 13.

"It was kind of crazy to see how quickly it grew," said Emily Hermes, a bartender at Westover Market & Beer Garden, of the account fund.

The market and beer garden sustained heavy damage to its patio and basement during the storm. But, locals were not only quick to provide the business financial assistance; they also helped clean up the property shortly after the flood.

"Everybody came together quickly and helped out and we got back and running quickly," said bartender Sarah Francis.

Fairfax County Recovery Center:

Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library, 7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Tuesday, Aug. 13 through Thursday, Aug. 15: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: 1-5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Closed

Monday, Aug. 19: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Arlington County Recovery Center:

Trades Center, 2700 S. Taylor St., (Parks and Natural Resources Operations Building).

Tuesday, Aug. 13—Thursday, Aug. 15: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18: CLOSED

Monday, Aug. 19: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (note: only the SBA’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center will operate on Monday)

