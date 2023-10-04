2 rabbits shot with blow darts in Arlington, Virginia

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is still trying to catch the rabbits to treat them. Anyone who spots them should call Animal Control immediately.

ARLINGTON, Va. — At least two rabbits have been struck with what appear to be blow darts, according to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA).

The AWLA says they began receiving calls about two rabbits at the beginning of April.

The rabbits were found in the 700 block and 800 block of North Barton Street, with what appeared to be blow darts stuck in their bodies. One of the rabbits has a dart stuck in its head.

AWLA's Animal Control Officers responded and for the past two weeks have set up humane traps in different spots, to try and catch the rabbits. The goal is to bring to the rabbits back to AWLA for triage, before taking them to an emergency wildlife center for medical care.

According to the AWLA, this is the second time in the past year, that they've discovered the use of projectiles or blow darts on wildlife.

"This behavior will not be tolerated here in Arlington. This is an act of animal cruelty. We put so much time and emphasis on teaching tolerance and harmonious coexistence with local wildlife in an effort to prevent acts such as this. When groups, associations, or organizations teach intolerance for living things or scapegoat animals for human-created conflicts, our wildlife pays the price," said Jennifer Toussaint, the Chief of Animal Control.