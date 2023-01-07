Two 19-year-olds charged in fentanyl overdose death investigation in Arlington

On March 7, police discovered an unresponsive man in the stairwell of a residential building suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Two 19-year-olds face charges in Arlington for their suspected involvement in a fentanyl overdose death.

Shan Mehmood of Arlington is charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm while possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

He is currently being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Eliana Ayelen Mendoza of Fairfax is charged with accessory after the fact to manslaughter and was released from custody after posting bond.

At 6:45 p.m. on March 7, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Scott Street for a report of a medical emergency.

At the scene, an unresponsive man was found in the stairwell of a residential building suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital where he died a day later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication.

After further investigation, detectives identified Mehmood as the individual suspected of supplying the victim with controlled substances.

At the time of his arrest, police said narcotics and a firearm were recovered.

Anyone with information related to this overdose death is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are numerous resources available through the Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative. For additional community resources and contact information, click here.