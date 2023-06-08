Help choose the design for the new pickleball courts at the Walter Reed Community Center in Arlington

The public can provide feedback now through June 22.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The public has two more weeks to share their opinions on the new outdoor pickleball courts being constructed at the Walter Reed Community Center in Arlington.

There are currently two draft concepts for the new pickleball courts under consideration.

Community members can provide feedback about the project online through June 22.

So far, over 330 community members have already provided their opinions on the new courts.

Officials say the draft concepts were developed based on input received from over 1,300 participants during the first engagement process in February of 2023.

Here are the new and important updates to the project:

As stated in the April 25 presentation to the County Board , the site will consist of six dedicated pickleball courts.

This summer, acoustic fencing will be added to the Walter Reed tennis courts.

The County has been asked to consider a pause on the Walter Reed Outdoor Pickleball Court Project.