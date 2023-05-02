Police say someone has been masturbating near pickleball courts at Arlington community center

The incidents have taken place near the Walter Reed Recreation Center.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are doing extra patrols of local pickleball courts after there have been at least two reported incidents of someone masturbating near the courts.

Arlington has seen its fair share of pickleball drama – and then some. But now the Arlington County Police Department is looking into multiple reports of indecent exposures around a community center that has pickleball courts.

On April 21 around 10:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of 16th Street South – the location of the Walter Reed Recreation Center.

When officers arrived, they learned that 30 minutes earlier, the person who called police said they saw a male masturbating in a nearby wooded area.

The suspect was not located.

Last Wednesday, a few days after the first incident, officers were again dispatched to the area of the Walter Reed Recreation Center around 11:45 a.m.

Police said a witness reported seeing a male masturbating by the pickleball courts.

No suspect was located.

Police have not said if the two incidents were the same person.

The police department said officers will conduct extra checks in the area "as time and resources permit."

Anyone who witnesses any illegal activity should call Arlington's Emergency Communications Center at (703) 558-2222 or 911 if it's an emergency.