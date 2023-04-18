Photos of possible suspect in Arlington County sexual assaults released

Arlington County Police released images of a suspect who they said was captured on video trying to enter apartments on April 2.

ARLINGTON, Va. — On Monday, the Arlington County Police Department released two images of a person who they said was captured on surveillance footage, trying to go inside homes inside a building on the 3900 block of Fairfax Drive.

Police said that person's involvement in the sexual assault on April 2nd in the Clarendon-Courthouse neighborhood and sexual battery on April 12th in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood, is ongoing.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Clarendon Boulevard just after 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

Neighbors told WUSA9 it happened inside Courthouse Plaza Apartments.

Detectives with the department's Special Victims Unit say a man was able to get inside, walked into a bedroom and touched a woman inappropriately. When the woman screamed, they said the suspect ran away.

Residents of the building are upset – not only because of the crime itself, but because they found out about it on social media and not the building's management.

A resident shared an email from Courthouse Plaza Apartments management that said, in part, "We can confirm that there was an attempted assault that took place early yesterday morning. There were no signs of forced entry.''

Detectives believe the assault may be connected to an incident reported on April 2 in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

"I feel like the area is very safe and I've never felt terrified but just hearing things like that has put me on edge," said Riya, who lives nearby.

Neighbors told WUSA9 it happened inside the Quincy Plaza apartments.

WUSA9 obtained a letter that was sent out to residents by management. In the letter, they wrote that they wouldn't be commenting on the specifics or confirming any details. They reminded residents to lock their apartment and car doors.

"It's definitely sad and I hope that they find them and that it stops happening," said Abby who lives in the building.