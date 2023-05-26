Man arrested in parking garage near Pentagon City Mall carrying stolen police rifle

It happened around 9 a.m. on Friday.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say a man wearing a ballistic vest with police insignia and carrying a stolen rifle was arrested Friday morning inside a parking garage at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City.

Arlington County Police (ACPD) say they started getting 911 calls that there was a person with a gun near the mall around 9 a.m.

Responding officers set up a perimeter, according to ACPD, and began searching for him around the mall, inside it and in the Pentagon City Metro Station.

According to police, Tyler Rodriguez-Hernandez, 21, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, receiving stolen goods, destruction of property, wearing body Armor in the commission of a crime and unlawful wearing of police Insignia.

He is being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility on no bond.

ACPD says he entered a parking garage in the 700 block of 12th Street South and discharged a fire extinguisher before using a shovel to break into an off-duty ACPD officer's parked police vehicle. Once inside, police say he took a secured rifle, along with several other items.

Police say he then ran across the street, entered the shopping mall and then exited into the parking garage where he was located and taken into custody.

The rifle was recovered at the scene, according to ACPD.

No one was hurt.

ACPD commended the community members who immediately started calling 911 after seeing suspicious behavior.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Barnickle of the Criminal Investigations Division at 703-228-4342 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).