ARLINGTON, Va. -- Police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged assault and rape that happened on September 17 in the Arlington area.

A rape was reported around 4:02 p.m. that day and officers responded to the 5500 block of Columbia Pike for the incident.

Investigators learned that the victim made contact with the suspect through an online advertisement. During the service, the suspect allegedly physically assaulted and raped the victim. After the incident the suspect fled the area on foot.

Police believe right now that this was a targeted attack. There is no threat to the community. The investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect is being described as a man in his 60s. He is between 5'10" and 6' tall and has a medium build. He has brown eyes and dark short curly hair with some gray. The suspect was last seen wearing a bright blue shirt with a tan collar, khaki pants, and tan shoes. He was carrying an umbrella at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective P. Pena of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims’ Unit at (703) 228-4183 or at ACPDSVU@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

