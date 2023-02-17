'This is the start' | Open House held to discuss future of Walter Reed Outdoor Pickleball Court Project

The Walter Reed tennis courts will undergo construction to become a dedicated pickleball court facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — The fate of the pickleball courts at the Walter Reed Community Center were the topic of discussion and debate Thursday night.

The county said they've already been asking for the community to share their thoughts in this survey. But Thursday, they held an in person opportunity for people to sound off.

Erik Beach says the current courts, which are designed as tennis courts, have been used as pickleball courts for a few years now.

He's the Park Development Division Chief for Arlington County.

"Tonight is the beginning of a conversation to try to find solutions," Beach said.

The open house gave the community an opportunity to gain insight on the plan. They had a number of stations set up regarding the layout, the amenities, sound reduction measures, landscaping and parking.

#Pickleball is back in the headlines tonight! An open house was held in #Arlington tonight - to discuss the future of the courts at #WalterReed Community Center



Tune in right now to @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/VhBHwMYRzf — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) February 17, 2023

The project is expected to include nine dedicated pickleball courts, sound reduction measures, seating and shade. The county also wants to create pathways, make ADA access improvements and restripe the basketball court.

Beach told WUSA9 the goal of the open house was to clear up concerns and let the community weigh in on some of the solutions to concerns, like the noise the sport brings.

"These courts are probably 50 feet from my doorstep. I can hear all of the action in my bedroom in the back of the house" said Mary McKee when she spoke to WUSA9 in December.

The love of the sport continues to grow. The Arlington Pickleball Club told WUSA9 they now have close to 2,000 members.

"Young old man woman we're all playing together," said Paul Smith, who's a fan of the game.

But, some in attendance Thursday told WUSA9 they felt played by the County's plans.

"They've elevated the rights of the pickleball group above the rights of the neighbors and users of the community center," said Armand Ciccarelli.

He said the expected changes are not only unfair to the community who wants to use the center for things other than pickleball, but also tennis players. Beach told WUSA9 they did a study in 2019, and found that pickleball was the sport of choice at Walter Reed.

"We have a pretty healthy supply of tennis locations, this play that was here has been absorbed into those other locations," Beach said.

To which Ciccarelli responded, "I say the tennis players have no choice there's no sense in competing with large groups of pickleball players,"

Ciccarelli and several of his neighbors near the center told WUSA9 they've been organizing together to fight the project, citing a number of concerns. See below.

But some of the pickleball players told WUSA9 they look forward to the changes and hope it eases some of the tensions.

"Pickleball is bringing people together and we have to get along," said Smith.

The County told WUSA9 they plan to hold several pop up engagements in February.

Their goal is to present a plan based on the feedback and community input, later this spring. They'd begin construction in 2024 and hope to have it completed by 2025.